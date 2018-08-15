Investors Sell NVIDIA (NVDA) on Strength (NVDA)

Traders sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on strength during trading on Monday. $617.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $644.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.53 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, NVIDIA had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded up $1.33 for the day and closed at $256.12

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.31.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $3,707,397.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,285 shares in the company, valued at $22,611,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $5,565,324.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,632 shares of company stock valued at $67,615,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 146.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.