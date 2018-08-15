Investors Sell Amgen (AMGN) on Strength (AMGN)

Traders sold shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on strength during trading on Monday. $59.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $99.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.20 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Amgen had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Amgen traded up $1.19 for the day and closed at $195.61

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.76.

The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $3,520,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $86,723,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 17,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

