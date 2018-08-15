Investors Buy Shares of Rockwell Collins (COL) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) on weakness during trading on Monday. $67.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.67 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Rockwell Collins had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Rockwell Collins traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $135.76

A number of research firms have commented on COL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.01.

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.16). Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COL. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,516,000 after buying an additional 2,866,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,207,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,095 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,178,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 952,064 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,958,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 947,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,811,000 after purchasing an additional 405,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile (NYSE:COL)

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.