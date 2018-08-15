Investors Buy Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) on weakness during trading on Monday. $192.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $84.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $108.38 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $85.83

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3668 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.