Investors Buy Shares of Bancolombia (CIB) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $57.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.76 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Bancolombia had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Bancolombia traded down ($0.62) for the day and closed at $43.40
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.
The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 279.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 244,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 179,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $171,042,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,660,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.
