Investors Buy Shares of Bancolombia (CIB) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $57.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.76 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Bancolombia had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Bancolombia traded down ($0.62) for the day and closed at $43.40

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Bancolombia had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia SA will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 279.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 244,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 179,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $171,042,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,660,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.