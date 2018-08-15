Investors Buy Large Volume of Total System Services Put Options (TSS)

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,657 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,030% compared to the average volume of 412 put options.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,321.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,267,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after buying an additional 272,407 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSS stock opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Total System Services has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $97.82.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Total System Services will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Total System Services from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Total System Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

