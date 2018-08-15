Investors Buy Large Volume of Revlon Call Options (REV)

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 564 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 825% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.

Shares of REV opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $921.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.28. Revlon has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.70.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $606.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.30 million. analysts predict that Revlon will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $1,297,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 138,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $2,270,328.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 85.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 122.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 9.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the first quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Revlon in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

