Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Michele N. Siekerka sold 70,606 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $953,181.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $63,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $15,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 53.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,656,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 575,311 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 38.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 172,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,955 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Investor Bank, which engages in the provison of banking services. Its services include complete deposit products, online banking, home equity loans and lines of credit, and a full array of mortgage loans. It also gives deposit accounts, cash management services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate financing solutions.

