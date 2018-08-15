Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WSFS Financial (WSFS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS):

8/13/2018 – WSFS Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2018 – WSFS Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2018 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2018 – WSFS Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They wrote, “ECPG reported $1.33 in adjusted 2Q18 EPS, the top end of the pre-announced range (7/16). There were moving pieces, including an $18M valuation reversal, $7M of derivative MTM loss Cabot transaction hedges, and a discretionary marketing/mailing initiative (undisclosed amount). Thus, a lot of noise, but the underlying trends continue to move in the right direction, and ECPG continues to execute well. With its locked- in flow arrangements and leading positions in the US/UK markets where supply continues to increase, the company should be well positioned to continue to grow earnings. We continue to like the story and recommend investors take advantage of the fact that the stock is down ~20% since 3/31 as the fundamentals remain on track.””

8/3/2018 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2018 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

7/24/2018 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2018 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/30/2018 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2018 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $2,091,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,395.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $547,411.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,756 shares of company stock worth $15,168,657 in the last 90 days. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 443,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,249,000 after buying an additional 242,467 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

