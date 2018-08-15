Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Myokardia (MYOK)

Myokardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2018 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

8/10/2018 – Myokardia had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/9/2018 – Myokardia had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Myokardia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

7/31/2018 – Myokardia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2018 – Myokardia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

7/11/2018 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

7/10/2018 – Myokardia is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/2/2018 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of Myokardia stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,757. Myokardia Inc has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 3.50.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 249.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,705.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $7,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $899,250. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

