Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

8/8/2018 – Ceragon Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

8/8/2018 – Ceragon Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2018 – Ceragon Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/31/2018 – Ceragon Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/6/2018 – Ceragon Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/25/2018 – Ceragon Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.60 to $4.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $256.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $88.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.61 million. research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $129,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

