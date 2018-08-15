Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.44

Press coverage about Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.3125406856221 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of IQI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,485. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0574 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

