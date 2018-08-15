Intrexon (XON) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.10. 1,568,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,572,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XON. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America cut Intrexon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intrexon in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 82.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. analysts anticipate that Intrexon Corp will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intrexon news, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $122,165.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randal J. Kirk acquired 7,479,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,992.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrexon (NYSE:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

