Intertek Group plc (ITRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,551.43 ($70.82).

ITRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($73.99) to GBX 6,050 ($77.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.61) to GBX 5,585 ($71.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

ITRK traded down GBX 52 ($0.66) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,258 ($67.07). 247,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,024. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,826 ($48.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,470 ($69.78).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.90 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.