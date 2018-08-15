Intersections (INTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.41

Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 1150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06.

In other Intersections news, Director Johan Roets sold 46,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $92,821.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,240 shares in the company, valued at $18,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,180 shares of company stock valued at $218,772. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intersections stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 192,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.79% of Intersections at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Intersections Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTX)

Intersections Inc provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information.

