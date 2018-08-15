International Game Technology (IGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.57

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 169770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 535,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 279,795 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

