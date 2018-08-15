InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IHG. Bank of America downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.67. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,971,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,538,000 after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 180,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at about $9,531,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,083.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.