Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi Sells 3,600 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10,523.10, for a total transaction of $37,883,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.54. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,738,000 after acquiring an additional 147,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 458,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 123,582 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 458,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 76,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

