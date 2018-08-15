Intellicheck’s (IDN) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.39% from the company’s current price.

IDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intellicheck from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. 43,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,434. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 111.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.

In other Intellicheck news, insider Bryan Lewis bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,272.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intellicheck stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 7.97% of Intellicheck worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets identity authentication systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail IDTM; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.