Insider Selling: Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $534,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,396.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $78.02.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Xilinx to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 38.2% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Xilinx by 63.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,248 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Xilinx by 157.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,029 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 18.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,863 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $111,096,000 after acquiring an additional 242,292 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.