Insider Selling: Shopify Inc (SHOP) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) insider Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.43, for a total transaction of C$2,888,600.00.

SHOP traded down C$6.29 on Wednesday, reaching C$182.35. The company had a trading volume of 240,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,766. Shopify Inc has a one year low of C$111.68 and a one year high of C$232.65.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

