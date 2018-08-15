Insider Selling: Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Chairman Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $77,025.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,472 shares in the company, valued at $9,750,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RCKY stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. 2,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,642. The company has a market cap of $230.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.17. Rocky Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.99%. sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

