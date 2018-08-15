Insider Selling: Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) insider Donald J. Steinberg sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $15,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OTCMKTS MCOA remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,034. Marijuana Company Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Marijuana Company Of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.

