Insider Selling: Blackline Inc (BL) CFO Sells 43,547 Shares of Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 43,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $2,076,320.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 8th, Mark Partin sold 25,135 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,229,352.85.

Shares of Blackline stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.03 and a beta of -0.57. Blackline Inc has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $50.31.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Blackline in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 129.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

