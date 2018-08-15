Insider Selling: Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) insider James F. Arra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,181,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACXM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. 635,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.38. Acxiom Co. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.26 million. Acxiom had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. analysts expect that Acxiom Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACXM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acxiom by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 97,104 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Acxiom by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 914,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,760,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACXM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acxiom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Acxiom in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Acxiom in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acxiom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

