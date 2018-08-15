Insider Buying: Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop bought 7,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $223,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $594.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $181.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.42 million. analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFI shares. TheStreet cut Unifi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 120.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

