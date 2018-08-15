Insider Buying: Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Director Larry E. Bodner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $119,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,445.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TWNK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 3.87%. analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,295,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,809 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hostess Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.