Insider Buying: GT Gold Corp (GTT) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) Director Charles James Greig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

GT Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,170. GT Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$2.76.

Get GT Gold alerts:

About GT Gold

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.