Insider Buying: GT Gold Corp (GTT) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) Director Charles James Greig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.
GT Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,170. GT Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$2.76.
About GT Gold
