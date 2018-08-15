Insider Buying: CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (CCEL) CEO Purchases 4,361 Shares of Stock

CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy acquired 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CCEL stock remained flat at $$8.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215. CRYO-CELL International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CRYO-CELL International had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

