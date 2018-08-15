Insider Buying: AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) VP Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) VP Joseph C. Alter acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AKS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. 428,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,591,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.84. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. AK Steel had a positive return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AK Steel by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AK Steel by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in AK Steel by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AK Steel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 790,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AK Steel by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKS shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AK Steel from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen set a $4.50 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AK Steel from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

