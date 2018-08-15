Inpixon (INPX) Short Interest Update

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,554,379 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 13th total of 1,844,288 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,036,646 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Inpixon stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.13, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Inpixon has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 366,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.90% of Inpixon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

