Innovus Pharmaceuticals (INNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Innovus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 273.00%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 4.02. Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INNV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Innovus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.

