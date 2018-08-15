InnerWorkings (INWK) Announces Earnings Results

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. InnerWorkings had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.22 million.

NASDAQ:INWK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 49,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $352.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

