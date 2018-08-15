Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Holdings Lifted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 961.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,735.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.14 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

