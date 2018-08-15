Infinipay (IFP) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Day

Infinipay (CURRENCY:IFP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Infinipay has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,542.00 worth of Infinipay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Infinipay has traded flat against the US dollar. One Infinipay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000441 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000301 BTC.

FuturoCoin (FTO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00137313 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001500 BTC.

MIRQ (MRQ) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Infinipay

Infinipay (IFP) is a coin. Infinipay’s total supply is 1,512,347 coins. Infinipay’s official Twitter account is @infinipay . The official website for Infinipay is www.infinipay.co

Infinipay Coin Trading

Infinipay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinipay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinipay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinipay using one of the exchanges listed above.

