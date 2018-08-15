Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Industrias Bachoco earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9192520582791 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.24. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $67.61.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $815.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.25 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 8.69%. research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.4365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. The company also produces and distributes chicken, turkey, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats.

