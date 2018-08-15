IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Getty Realty worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Getty Realty from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.99 million. research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.11%.

Getty Realty Profile

