IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 671,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of CLW opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Clearwater Paper Corp has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.15 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.95%. research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

