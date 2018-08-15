Independent Research Reiterates €19.30 Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) received a €19.30 ($21.93) price target from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HHFA. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.10 ($22.84) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.40 ($25.45).

ETR HHFA traded up €0.24 ($0.27) on Wednesday, hitting €17.49 ($19.88). The stock had a trading volume of 116,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a one year low of €16.55 ($18.81) and a one year high of €28.44 ($32.32).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

