Independent Research Reiterates €19.30 Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) received a €19.30 ($21.93) price target from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HHFA. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.10 ($22.84) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.40 ($25.45).

ETR HHFA traded up €0.24 ($0.27) on Wednesday, hitting €17.49 ($19.88). The stock had a trading volume of 116,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a one year low of €16.55 ($18.81) and a one year high of €28.44 ($32.32).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

