Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) a €43.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €43.00 ($48.86) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.07) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($49.43) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.33 ($48.11).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €41.40 ($47.05) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a one year high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

