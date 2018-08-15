Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Independent Bank Co.(MI) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5499118672202 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 109,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,566. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of -0.11.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, Director Terry L. Haske sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $44,798.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William B. Kessel sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $33,708.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $192,502. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

