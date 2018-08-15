Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Danaher were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 77,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $8,044,909.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,053,206.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $1,512,701.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,312.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,961 shares of company stock worth $30,619,691 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,324. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.