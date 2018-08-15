Imperial Capital Weighs in on Energen Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (EGN)

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) – Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Energen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Energen’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.78 million. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Energen in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Energen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Energen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

EGN opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Energen has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $78.30.

In related news, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 225,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,377,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.34 per share, with a total value of $7,234,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,026,727 shares of company stock valued at $215,652,858 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGN. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the first quarter worth $902,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Energen by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the first quarter worth $359,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the first quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Energen

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

