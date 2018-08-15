Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,075 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Illumina by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.14, for a total value of $579,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,997,491.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $144,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,019.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,381 shares of company stock valued at $12,975,231. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $330.17 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.15 and a fifty-two week high of $341.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Illumina from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Illumina from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.53.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

