IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $140.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $141.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

