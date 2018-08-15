IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.68 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 368.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 36,799.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,556,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,958,000 after buying an additional 2,549,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 220.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 625,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,205,000 after buying an additional 430,117 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $20,359,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $16,116,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $14,513,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.26 and a 12-month high of $83.27.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

