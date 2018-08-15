Identiv (INVE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on INVE. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a report on Sunday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Identiv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Identiv stock. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.27% of Identiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

