Ibstock plc (IBST) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:IBST traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 245.80 ($3.14). The company had a trading volume of 993,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 197.50 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 299.10 ($3.82).

Several research firms recently commented on IBST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ibstock from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.95) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Numis Securities raised Ibstock to an “add” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.44) in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ibstock from GBX 312 ($3.98) to GBX 309 ($3.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 293.22 ($3.74).

In related news, insider Tracey Graham purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £24,700 ($31,509.12).

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company also provides concrete lintels; precast products for the house building and rail sectors; and concrete architectural masonry walling blocks.

