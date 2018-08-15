I/O Coin Trading Down 25.9% Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003400 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $3,790.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 16,894,302 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

