HUYA (HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $25.40

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $25.40. HUYA shares last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 125839 shares.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 86 Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, June 18th.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.74 million. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,441,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

